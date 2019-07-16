EPS for Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Expected At $0.72; Pecaut & Company Has Boosted By $326,025 Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) to report $0.72 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 12.20% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. AUB’s profit would be $59.08 million giving it 12.15 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 148,166 shares traded. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pecaut & Company increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pecaut & Company acquired 1,725 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Pecaut & Company holds 59,894 shares with $11.38 million value, up from 58,169 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $944.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc invested in 1.79% or 33,498 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 238,882 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 124,990 shares or 3.87% of all its holdings. First National Tru Commerce stated it has 2.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altfest L J & Inc holds 74,474 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Llc has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,916 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Lc has invested 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kopp Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sol Cap Mngmt Communications holds 1.89% or 35,756 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd holds 19,133 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 2.92% or 273,298 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Mgmt accumulated 40,586 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,743 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 47,643 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. 48,663 are held by Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Lc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D also sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, February 1.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $24500 highest and $140 lowest target. $203.79’s average target is -0.69% below currents $205.21 stock price. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Monness with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 30. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 30 by BMO Capital Markets.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding firm for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to clients and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes.