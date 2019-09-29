EPS for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Expected At $0.28; 1 Analysts Bullish InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN)

Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. ACBI’s profit would be $6.41 million giving it 15.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 88,849 shares traded. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has risen 2.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ACBI News: 09/04/2018 – Atlantic Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TPG Growth Joins First Atlantic Capital as a Significant Investor in Resource Label Group; 23/03/2018 Atlantic Capital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Atlantic Capital Bancshrs 1Q EPS 19c

Among 2 analysts covering InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. InterXion Holding has $8500 highest and $8100 lowest target. $83’s average target is 3.75% above currents $80 stock price. InterXion Holding had 7 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16. See InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 582,171 shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $6.12 billion. The firm enables its clients to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. It has a 149.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $404.96 million. The firm offers money market, time, brokered, and demand deposits; savings and NOW accounts; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. It has a 9 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management, treasury management, and depository services; electronic payments services to payroll companies and other high transaction volume clients; capital markets services; small business administration and franchise program loans; and online and mobile banking services.