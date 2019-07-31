EPS for Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) Expected At $-0.44; Broadfin Capital Trimmed By $780,800 Its Intersect Ent (XENT) Position

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) stake by 8.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 24,400 shares as Intersect Ent Inc (XENT)’s stock declined 18.48%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 263,500 shares with $8.47 million value, down from 287,900 last quarter. Intersect Ent Inc now has $632.89 million valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 108,104 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 33.24% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 12/04/2018 – EMPOW TAKES MAJOR STEPS TO PROPEL ITS LEADERSHIP OF NEXT-GENERATION, ROI-POSITIVE SIEM; COMPANY ANNOUNCES SERIES B FUNDING, AND PETER GEORGE AS CEO; 16/04/2018 – The AACR and the UBS Oncology Impact Fund Managed by MPM Capital Announce First Funding Gift to Fuel Innovation to Propel; 02/05/2018 – Record 700 Customers Pick Genesys to Propel Customer Experience Transformation; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis Following Interim Analysis; 08/05/2018 – Propel Insurance Partners with Flexpoint Ford to Accelerate Growth and Support Strategic Acquisitions; 12/04/2018 – Philips China Creates an Al Lab to Propel Digital Transformation Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Big bank earnings should propel the financials from worst to first, via @Trading Nation; 21/03/2018 – Global General Lighting Market – Increasing Urbanization to Propel Growth| Technavio; 05/05/2018 – Global Cryocooler Market – Scarcity of Helium to Propel Growth | Technavio; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics: No Safety Concerns Were Noted in Analysis of Phase 2b PROPEL Study of PTG-100

Analysts expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to report $-0.44 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 24.14% from last quarter’s $-0.58 EPS. After having $-0.53 EPS previously, Athenex, Inc.’s analysts see -16.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 316,180 shares traded. Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has declined 18.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ATNX News: 19/04/2018 – Athenex, Inc. Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Oraxol for the Treatment of Angiosarcoma; 09/05/2018 – Athenex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Johnson Y.N. Lau Reports 10.1% Stake In Athenex; 14/05/2018 – ATHENEX REAFFIRMS YEAR 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Athenex: To Seek Replacement for Vacant Board Position; 27/04/2018 – Athenex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Athenex at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 ATHENEX INC ATNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $125 MLN; 19/04/2018 – ATHENEX INC – WILL BE INITIATING ANGIOSARCOMA CLINICAL STUDY SOON; 25/05/2018 – Athenex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.34 EPS, down 142.86% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Intersect ENT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% EPS growth.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Global Blood Therapeutics In stake by 45,309 shares to 395,309 valued at $20.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aclaris Therapeutics Inc stake by 153,423 shares and now owns 2.03M shares. Vericel Corp was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intersect ENT had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Berenberg downgraded Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) rating on Friday, June 21. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $27 target.

More notable recent Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intersect ENT to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Reminds Intersect ENT, Inc. Investors of Important July 15, 2019 Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit â€“ XENT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Intersect ENT, Inc. Investors of the Important July 15th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm â€“ XENT – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intersect ENT Announces FDA Approval of New PROPEL Mini Straight Delivery System – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Intersect ENT (XENT) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Athenex (ATNX) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.5% Higher – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Athenex, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Athenex Provides an Update on its Chongqing API Plant – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Athenex Regains Rights to KX2-391 in China – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.