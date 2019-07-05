EPS for Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Expected At $1.86; Regency Centers Has 1.31 Sentiment

Regency Centers Corp (REG) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 158 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 121 sold and decreased their holdings in Regency Centers Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 158.78 million shares, down from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Regency Centers Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 105 Increased: 113 New Position: 45.

Analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report $1.86 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 25.68% from last quarter’s $1.48 EPS. ATH’s profit would be $360.06M giving it 5.92 P/E if the $1.86 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, Athene Holding Ltd.’s analysts see 24.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 196,698 shares traded. Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has declined 8.68% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ATH News: 17/05/2018 – Athene Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – ATHENE’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Gets Stung on Quarterly Declines in ADT, Athene; 03/05/2018 – ATHENE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.21, EST. $1.24; 09/03/2018 – AP Alternative Assets, L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional Information Regarding Athene; 06/03/2018 – ATHENE SAYS 10.3M SHARE SALE BY ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Athene Holdings Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Athene Holding 1Q Net $268M; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 07/03/2018 – ATHENE HOLDING REPORTS PRICING OF 10.3M SHRS AT $49.70/SHR

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. The company has market cap of $8.53 billion. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. It has a 5.86 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Athene Holding: A New Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock, But It Is Not Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AP Alternative Assets, L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional Information Regarding Athene – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Etsy Inc (ETSY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Athene Holding Ltd.â€™s New Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.26 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. It has a 40.42 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Regency Centers (REG) Acquires Retail Space at The Pruneyard – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Law360.com with their article: “SEC Approves Nasdaq Plan To Raise Reg A+ Standards – Law360” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Regency Centers Issues 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report Nasdaq:REG – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crednology Updates Shareholders on It’s Reg A Filing – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Spit take: Saliva-based glucose monitor Glucose Biosensor Systems re-files for a $23 million US IPO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Grs Advisors Llc holds 5.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation for 126,435 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 2.22 million shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adelante Capital Management Llc has 3.33% invested in the company for 1.01 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 3.25% in the stock. Rbo & Co Llc, a California-based fund reported 183,116 shares.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 102,252 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has risen 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation