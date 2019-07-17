EPS for Atento S.A. (ATTO) Expected At $0.13; Proassurance (PRA) Sentiment Is 1.01

Proassurance Corp (PRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 73 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 72 sold and decreased their holdings in Proassurance Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 43.48 million shares, down from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Proassurance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 49 Increased: 54 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) to report $0.13 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 35.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. ATTO’s profit would be $9.80 million giving it 4.73 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Atento S.A.’s analysts see -316.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 28,424 shares traded. Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) has declined 53.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTO News: 13/03/2018 Atento’s Solutions Based on Cognitive Technology Create a More Satisfactory and Efficient Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – Atento’s End to End Digital Sales Solution Improves Sales Conversion and Drives Customer Experience while Lowering Cost of Sales; 15/05/2018 – Newfoundland Capital Management Exits Position in Atento; 07/05/2018 – Atento 1Q Recurring EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RANGE (CCY) 11% TO 12%; 19/03/2018 – Atento 4Q Rev $478.3M; 07/05/2018 – Atento 1Q Rev $490.4M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ATENTO SA – QTRLY REV $478.3 MLN VS $442.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA – QTRLY REVENUE $490.4 MLN VS $468.0 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Samsung Expands its Range of Official Customer Relationship Channels in Collaboration with Atento in Brazil

Analysts await ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 72.92% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.48 per share. PRA’s profit will be $6.99 million for 76.00 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ProAssurance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.81% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation for 31,170 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 162,500 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.6% invested in the company for 158,800 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Cubic Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,305 shares.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 200,953 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) has declined 4.31% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate divisions. It has a 31.72 P/E ratio. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $185.50 million. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media.

