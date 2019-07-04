EPS for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) Expected At $-1.45; Griffin Asset Management Trimmed By $522,153 Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,291 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 117,011 shares with $9.73 million value, down from 123,302 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $223.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 5.97 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – STUDY’S SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL ALSO IS NOT EXPECTED TO REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 03/05/2018 – Moderna Therapeutics received an additional $125 million in funding through an expanded partnership with Merck around a personalized cancer vaccine; 16/05/2018 – Merck Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA

Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report $-1.45 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 26.09% from last quarter’s $-1.15 EPS. After having $-1.44 EPS previously, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 205,105 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,225 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Alliancebernstein L P invested in 54,640 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Co accumulated 15,992 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 254,868 shares. Wasatch holds 0.18% or 426,806 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 5,817 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 55,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited reported 0.02% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 12 West Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.51% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 158,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 6.42 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1.28 million shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 50,489 shares.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Initial ATA188 Phase 1 Safety Results for Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4) – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atara’s ATA188 shows favorable safety profile in early-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atara Biotherapeutics: What Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $915.30 million. The Company’s clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cell's ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Another trade for 7,800 shares valued at $302,367 was made by Ciechanover Isaac E. on Saturday, February 9. $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was bought by DOBMEIER ERIC on Thursday, June 27. The insider Newell Joe sold $57,020. Another trade for 13,975 shares valued at $538,736 was sold by Haqq Christopher.

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics had 7 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $83 target in Friday, March 1 report. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, January 23. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Monday, March 4. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. UBS initiated it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Monday, February 25 report. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares of MRK in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Argus Research.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Stock Earns Another Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Dowdupont Inc. stake by 11,921 shares to 83,218 valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stake by 41,076 shares and now owns 133,874 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Invest accumulated 3.65 million shares. Pictet North America Sa accumulated 10,496 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability holds 1.13% or 5.84 million shares. Washington has invested 2.62% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.59% or 23.93M shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Management has invested 0.88% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 187,794 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Com. M Kraus has 8,732 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.26% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 26,739 shares. Private Ocean Lc reported 4,051 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 26,566 shares. Trustco Bank N Y, New York-based fund reported 13,118 shares. Syntal Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 7,714 shares.