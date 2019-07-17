EPS for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Expected At $0.50; Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) SI Increased By 5.99%

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) had an increase of 5.99% in short interest. OCUL’s SI was 6.01 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.99% from 5.67 million shares previously. With 305,600 avg volume, 20 days are for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s short sellers to cover OCUL’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 681,116 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 47.21% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: iStent Inject in OAG Subjects on 2 Pre-op Topical Ocular Hypotensive Medications; 12/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCUL); 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 21/05/2018 – MANF Therapeutics Announces Publication in Society for Neuroscience eNeuro Journal of Human Ocular Distribution and Animal Photoreceptor Protection Data for MANF; 31/05/2018 – NTC to Strengthen Its Ophthalmology Portfolio Through the Acquisition of Ocular Antibiotic Products; 22/05/2018 – Delcath Sponsors Looking For A Cure Ocular Melanoma Charity Event; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular

Analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report $0.50 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.5 EPS. ASB's profit would be $81.96 million giving it 10.27 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Associated Banc-Corp's analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 965,888 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 18.18% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.61% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ocular Therapeutix has $24 highest and $9 lowest target. $13.40’s average target is 158.69% above currents $5.18 stock price. Ocular Therapeutix had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 8. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, June 21. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9 target in Monday, March 11 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 21.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. The company has market cap of $221.90 million. The Company’s product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. The Company’s Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. It has a 10.33 P/E ratio. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Associated Banc-Corp shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward has 0% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 199 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability has 15,610 shares. 17,750 are held by Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Co. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 36,547 shares. Mairs & Power Incorporated accumulated 2.61 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.39M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) or 59,975 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). 2,304 were accumulated by Optimum Advsr. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 409,975 shares. Bailard reported 22,600 shares.

