EPS for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) Expected At $-1.10; Pros Holdings (PRO) Sentiment Is 1.68

Analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report $-1.10 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $-1.3 EPS. After having $-1.05 EPS previously, Assembly Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 90,252 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome

Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 74 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 44 sold and reduced positions in Pros Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 36.17 million shares, up from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pros Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 40 Increased: 48 New Position: 26.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PROS Holdings (PRO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Under Armour? – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pros Holdings (PRO) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat; Q3 & FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Frontier Corporation to Acquire United Family Healthcare – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc holds 11.11% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. for 648,252 shares. Shannon River Fund Management Llc owns 543,144 shares or 4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 3.12% invested in the company for 649,585 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has invested 2.79% in the stock. Brown Capital Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 5.59 million shares.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 132,391 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The Company’s solutions allow clients to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution.