EPS for Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Expected At $0.49; Shorts at Servicenow (NOW) Raised By 7.26%

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.26% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. AZPN’s profit would be $33.50 million giving it 63.83 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $1.52 EPS previously, Aspen Technology, Inc.’s analysts see -67.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 352,684 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77

Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) had an increase of 7.26% in short interest. NOW’s SI was 6.58M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.26% from 6.14 million shares previously. With 1.70 million avg volume, 4 days are for Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW)’s short sellers to cover NOW’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $257.99. About 941,536 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.37 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It has a 17199.33 P/E ratio. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 15.80% above currents $257.99 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.55 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 33.72 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

