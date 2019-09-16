EPS for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Expected At $1.60; Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares (YNDX) Shorts Down By 15.21%

Analysts expect ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report $1.60 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 13.98% from last quarter’s $1.86 EPS. ASML’s profit would be $672.85 million giving it 38.90 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $1.27 EPS previously, ASML Holding N.V.’s analysts see 25.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $248.99. About 934,047 shares traded or 54.05% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YNDX) had a decrease of 15.21% in short interest. YNDX’s SI was 1.52 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.21% from 1.80 million shares previously. With 2.20M avg volume, 1 days are for Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s short sellers to cover YNDX’s short positions. The SI to Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.55%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 773,728 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $104.71 billion. The firm offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. It has a 35.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, MU, ASML – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for ASML Holding (ASML) – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.38 billion. The firm offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. It provides maps and location services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yandex expanding autonomous vehicle fleet – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “YANDEX AND NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR EXCLUSIVE MULTIMEDIA AGREEMENT TO BROADCAST NHL GAMES IN RUSSIA – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex eyes tenfold expansion of self-driving fleet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.