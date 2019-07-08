EPS for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Expected At $0.86; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Position By $202.93 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) stake by 33.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.55 million shares as Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC)’s stock rose 11.93%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 3.12 million shares with $411.74M value, down from 4.67M last quarter. Wabco Hldgs Inc now has $6.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.02. About 67,194 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC)

Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report $0.86 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 23.89% from last quarter’s $1.13 EPS. ASH’s profit would be $53.95M giving it 22.64 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 3.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 262,709 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 1.27% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Board Approves New $1B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 95C-$1.05, EST. 99C; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Intends to Evaluate All Options Concerning BDO Assets, Including Potential Sale; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Its Composites Segment; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASH); 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND RAISES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 Ashland Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Specialty Chemicals Company Ashland Mulls Asset Sales — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON FISCAL 2Q EARNINGS CALL

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 17,058 shares to 7.90M valued at $638.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) stake by 9.49 million shares and now owns 26.38 million shares. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WABCO Holdings had 23 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, March 29 to “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of WBC in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, February 28. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of WBC in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.47M for 16.50 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 8,206 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fjarde Ap accumulated 23,767 shares. Covington Mngmt accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Bluemountain Management Lc reported 45,702 shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 3,800 shares. Co Bancorp holds 0% or 1,706 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 16,875 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 69,165 shares. Nuance Ltd holds 3.57% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 522,589 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 368,907 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Llc has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Pitcairn holds 2,065 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 143,820 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 136,335 shares or 223.61% more from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Ltd accumulated 0% or 106 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.06% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Novare Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 11,990 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,606 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fruth Inv Mgmt reported 3,200 shares. Bruce Co Inc stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 133 shares.