EPS for ASGN (ASGN) Expected At $1.23; Shorts at Urovant Sciences LTD. (UROV) Raised By 15.46%

Analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report $1.23 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 5.38% from last quarter’s $1.3 EPS. ASGN’s profit would be $65.07M giving it 12.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS is correct. After having $1.10 EPS previously, ASGN Incorporated’s analysts see 11.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.31% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 249,847 shares traded. ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) has declined 28.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ASGN News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs; 23/04/2018 – ASGN to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 23rd in New York City; 22/03/2018 – HNA INVESTMENT SAYS CEO DAI MEIOU RESIGNS ON ASSIGNMENT CHANGE; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 04/05/2018 – DJ ASGN INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASGN); 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 25/04/2018 – ASGN Sees 2Q Rev $860M-$870M; 16/05/2018 – CyberCoders Releases the 10 Most In-Demand Tech Jobs & Salaries; 25/04/2018 – ASGN Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.01-Adj EPS $1.08; 02/04/2018 – ASGN Inc Closes Acquisition of ECS Federal LLC

Urovant Sciences LTD. (NASDAQ:UROV) had an increase of 15.46% in short interest. UROV’s SI was 729,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 15.46% from 631,400 shares previously. With 55,900 avg volume, 13 days are for Urovant Sciences LTD. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s short sellers to cover UROV’s short positions. The SI to Urovant Sciences LTD.’s float is 9.77%. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 66,791 shares traded or 80.45% up from the average. Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Urovant Sciences (UROV) Reports Positive Long-Term Data from Double-Blind Extension of Phase 3 EMPOWUR Study of Vibegron in Patients with Overactive Bladder – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Round Up – Orange County Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Urovant up 9% premarket on positive vibregon data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company has market cap of $277.31 million. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017.

More notable recent ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ASGN Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ASGN Announces $250 Million Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of ASGN Incorporated Investors (ASGN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of ASGN Incorporated Investors (ASGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about ASGN Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.