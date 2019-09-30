EPS for Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (ASCMA) Expected At $-2.92; Mantech International – Class A Common (MANT) Shorts Raised By 12.57%

Analysts expect Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) to report $-2.92 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 9.88% from last quarter’s $-3.24 EPS. After having $-1.74 EPS previously, Ascent Capital Group, Inc.’s analysts see 67.82% EPS growth. It closed at $0.85 lastly. It is down 72.98% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ASCMA News: 27/03/2018 – Libor’s Ascent Is New Culprit for Hedged Treasury Yields Near 0%; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT CAPITAL NAMES WILLIAM NILES CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ascent Capital Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASCMA); 09/05/2018 – Ascent Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 72% to 18 Days; 17/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC – STRATEGIC REVIEW INCLUDING FORMAL SALE PROCESS; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT CAPITAL – WILLIAM FITZGERALD STEPPED DOWN AS CEO; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – UPDATE ON OPERATIONS AT PETISOVCI CONCESSION IN SLOVENIA; 30/03/2018 – Ascent Resources Marcellus Holdings Emerges From Chapter 11; 30/03/2018 – Ascent Resources Marcellus Holdings And Its Wholly Owned Subsidiaries Emerge From Chapter 11

Mantech International Corporation – Class A Common (NASDAQ:MANT) had an increase of 12.57% in short interest. MANT’s SI was 472,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.57% from 420,000 shares previously. With 129,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Mantech International Corporation – Class A Common (NASDAQ:MANT)’s short sellers to cover MANT’s short positions. The SI to Mantech International Corporation – Class A Common’s float is 1.79%. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 95,170 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies | Infiniti Research; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q EPS 51c; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 07/05/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. Demonstrates Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at NPE; 23/04/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. to Showcase Company’s Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About ManTech International Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MANT) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ManTech gets $325M DHS contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ManTech Awarded $325 Million Contract by Department of Homeland Security for Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance Support – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Air Force awards $950M tech contract to 8 Northern Virginia companies – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold ManTech International Corporation shares while 55 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 25.31 million shares or 4.25% more from 24.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Com holds 0.85% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) or 1.44 million shares. 2,700 were accumulated by Sit Invest Assocs. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc owns 119,675 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Com invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Chicago Equity Prns Llc holds 10,865 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Next Fin Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Manufacturers Life Company The invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). 3,611 were reported by M&T Bancshares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 388,770 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 7,440 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma reported 441,790 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). 19,819 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 32.68 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.53 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Ascent Capital Group, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 3.22% more from 6.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 502 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 860,146 shares. 346 are owned by Aperio Limited Company. Optimum Advsrs reported 7 shares stake. Barclays Public Llc invested in 390 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 200,692 shares in its portfolio. Nantahala Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1.79M shares. 6,709 were reported by First Manhattan. Moreover, Group Inc One Trading L P has 0% invested in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA). Silverback Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA). Brigade Mgmt L P holds 0.02% in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) or 343,000 shares. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp stated it has 47,402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA). Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) for 26 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0% in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA).