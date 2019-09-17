EPS for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Expected At $2.38; P&F Industries Has 0.8 Sentiment

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report $2.38 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $2.21 EPS. ABG’s profit would be $46.04M giving it 10.41 P/E if the $2.38 EPS is correct. After having $2.38 EPS previously, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $99.1. About 145,191 shares traded or 1.55% up from the average. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 15/03/2018 – Abrams Capital Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Asbury Automotive; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Net $40.1M; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – MAY TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSING NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE’S BOARD, SOLICITING PROXIES; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – INTEND TO DISCUSS CONCERNS WITH OTHER SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, MANAGEMENT OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 15/03/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE HLDR ABRAMS SEES ENGAGING IN TALKS IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of Asbury Park; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT GOVERNANCE OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE DUE TO SCOTT THOMPSON’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD

P&F Industries Inc (PFIN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 4 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 5 sold and decreased their equity positions in P&F Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 112,366 shares, up from 109,683 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding P&F Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in P&F Industries, Inc. for 188 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 689 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 11,688 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 63,260 shares.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and/or imports air-powered tools and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.44 million. The firm designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, and AIRCAT or NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturersÂ’ representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers; and markets pipe and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipe and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for various pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors. It has a 3.74 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as impact wrenches, grinders, drills, and motors under the ATP brand for refinery, chemical, power generation, heavy construction, oil, and mining companies; a line of pneumatic tool replacement parts to original equipment manufacturers ; high pressure stoppers for hydrostatic testing fabricated pipes under the Thaxton brand name; and a line of siphons under the Eureka name.

It closed at $6.5 lastly. It is down 5.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIN News: 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability And Efficacy Study Of Topical PF-06763809 In Subjects With Mild To Moderate Chronic; 20/03/2018 – P.F. Chang’s Launches New Lunch Bowls & Brings Budweiser Back as Part of New Bar Menu; 08/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Gemalto Unveils New Version Pf Data Protection Platform For MSPs, MSSPs; 19/04/2018 – DJ P&F Industries Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIN); 03/04/2018 – ATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F ATLA.CO – NET LOSS OF DKK 58.1MM FOR LAST QUARTER OF 2017 (4Q 2016: LOSS OF DKK 15.8MM); 24/04/2018 – Pf is in the chamber. Operation in partnership with the PGR:; 14/03/2018 – EX-PANERA BREAD, P.F. CHANG’S EXECUTIVE JIM RAND JOINS EZCATER; 10/05/2018 – P&F INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.02; 17/05/2018 – P.F. Chang’s Opens in Los Angeles International Airport; 30/04/2018 – P.F. CHANG’S OPENS FIRST RESTAURANT IN CHINA

More notable recent P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do P&F Industries, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PFIN) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About P&F Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFIN) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “P & F Industries, Inc. (PFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on P&F Industries FY18 results – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&F Industries Completes Sale of Real Property – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

More notable recent Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABG) 33% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.