EPS for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Expected At $0.80; Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) Sentiment Is 0.83

Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report $0.80 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.56% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. AJG’s profit would be $147.53 million giving it 27.82 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $89.02. About 573,857 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (HIO) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 24 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 29 sold and reduced their stakes in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 50.43 million shares, up from 47.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 18 Increased: 17 New Position: 7.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 238,701 shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. for 15.42 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 12.32 million shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 1.76% invested in the company for 938,632 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Bulldog Investors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 258,223 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.94 million activity.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $648.71 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It has a 18.57 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Grp Lc holds 3.25% or 347,532 shares. Natixis has invested 0.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 460,985 are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Everence Mgmt reported 4,367 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Zacks Mgmt reported 553,049 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,229 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Inc has invested 0.05% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 249,026 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 171,117 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 1,017 shares. Kbc Nv reported 138,405 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 93,975 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & (NYSE:AJG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & has $10800 highest and $8100 lowest target. $97.25’s average target is 9.25% above currents $89.02 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8100 target. Barclays Capital maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $9700 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 24 by SunTrust. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.42 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 24.32 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage activities negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.