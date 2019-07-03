EPS for Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) Expected At $0.04; ASETEK A S ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (ASKTF) Shorts Lowered By 2.42%

ASETEK A S ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:ASKTF) had a decrease of 2.42% in short interest. ASKTF’s SI was 24,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.42% from 24,800 shares previously. It closed at $5.17 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 91.49% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. AFI’s profit would be $1.04 million giving it 64.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Armstrong Flooring, Inc.’s analysts see -108.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 54,098 shares traded. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has declined 18.05% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AFI News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Armstrong Flooring; 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $70M-$80; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Continues to Expect FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $70 Million-$80 Million; 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Reaffirms Outlook for Full Yr 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong Flooring Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFI); 08/05/2018 – ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC AFI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.42, REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and sells resilient and wood flooring products primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company has market cap of $265.89 million. It operates through two divisions, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. It currently has negative earnings. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and laminate flooring, vinyl tile, vinyl sheet, LVT, and linoleum products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

Asetek A/S, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets liquid cooling products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $. It operates in two divisions, Desktop and Data Center. It has a 34.69 P/E ratio. The company??s products are used in personal computers, servers, and data centers to provide enhanced performance, acoustics, and energy efficiency.