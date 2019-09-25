EPS for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) Expected At $0.30; Cronos Group Inchare (CRON) Shorts Increased By 9.66%

Cronos Group Inchare (NASDAQ:CRON) had an increase of 9.66% in short interest. CRON’s SI was 36.10 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.66% from 32.92 million shares previously. With 5.17 million avg volume, 7 days are for Cronos Group Inchare (NASDAQ:CRON)’s short sellers to cover CRON’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.79 million shares traded. Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has risen 133.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRON News: 06/04/2018 – Cronos Group Announces Closing of Previously Announced $100 M Bought Deal; 09/05/2018 – Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 21/03/2018 – CRONOS GROUP SELLS SHRS AT C$9.60 EACH ON ‘BOUGHT DEAL’ BASIS; 21/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — Cronos Group Inc./; 19/03/2018 – MedMen Canada, as the joint venture will be known, will develop branded products and open stores across Canada, leveraging Cronos’ Canadian reach and MedMen’s branding; 18/05/2018 – CRONOS GROUP INC. APPOINTS LEAD DIRECTOR, ENGAGES INVESTOR RELATIONS AGENCY AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 06/04/2018 – CRONOS GROUP ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Chescapmanager Buys New 7.4% Position in Cronos Group; 19/03/2018 – Cannabis Company Cronos Group Enters Cross-border Joint Venture With MedMen — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Canadian marijuana producer Cronos Group closes up 11 percent after announcing MedMen partnership

Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to report $0.30 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. AHH’s profit would be $20.95 million giving it 14.95 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $17.94 lastly. It is down 12.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 03/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Its Second Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 24C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH); 09/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER REAFFIRMS FORECAST

More notable recent Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Cronos Group Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, CRON, TSLA – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stay Far Away From CRON Stock Until Its Valuation Comes Down – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cronos Group Stock Continues to Lag as Canada Headwinds Hold Back Sector – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cronos Group Stock Stands Out in a Sea of Cannabis Sameness – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations . It currently has negative earnings. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Among 4 analysts covering Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cronos Group has $24 highest and $13 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 113.05% above currents $9.27 stock price. Cronos Group had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) earned “Neutral” rating by PI Financial on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Canaccord Genuity. Bank of America upgraded the shares of CRON in report on Wednesday, June 5 to “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares of CRON in report on Wednesday, March 27 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 3.37% more from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Chatham Capital Grp Inc reported 47,472 shares stake. Swiss State Bank holds 0% or 93,600 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Cap Ltd Com accumulated 0.72% or 505,606 shares. Huntington National Bank invested in 0% or 730 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) or 5.75M shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) for 23,244 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.01% or 95,125 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,555 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 17,953 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) for 15,559 shares. Iowa-based Miles Capital Inc has invested 0.26% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Advisory Ser Lc holds 0% or 2,703 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company reported 372,366 shares.