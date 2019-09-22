EPS for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) Expected At $-0.47; Gamida Cell LTD. – Ordinary Shares (GMDA) Shorts Increased By 68.92%

Gamida Cell LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GMDA) had an increase of 68.92% in short interest. GMDA’s SI was 299,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 68.92% from 177,300 shares previously. With 31,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Gamida Cell LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s short sellers to cover GMDA’s short positions. The SI to Gamida Cell LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.51%. The stock increased 8.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 183,600 shares traded or 388.53% up from the average. Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report $-0.47 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 370.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.45 EPS previously, Arlo Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 4.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 362,637 shares traded. Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company has market cap of $120.35 million. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide -expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has market cap of $271.75 million. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins.

