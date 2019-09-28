EPS for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ) Expected At $0.13; British Columbia Investment Management Lowered Marriott Intl (MAR) Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Marriott Intl Inc (MAR) stake by 31.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 25,306 shares as Marriott Intl Inc (MAR)’s stock rose 0.14%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 54,068 shares with $7.59 million value, down from 79,374 last quarter. Marriott Intl Inc now has $39.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 3.01M shares traded or 73.67% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 08/05/2018 – Marriott tops profit estimates on higher prices, travel demand

Analysts expect Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) to report $0.13 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. T_ATZ’s profit would be $14.03M giving it 32.19 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Aritzia Inc.’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 144,697 shares traded. Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aritzia Inc. operates as a design house and fashion retailer of womenÂ’s apparel and accessories. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. It creates and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, outerwear, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, rompers and jumpsuits, intimates, and active wear; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, IPhone cases, and gloves. It has a 23.88 P/E ratio. The firm sells apparel and accessories under the Aritzia banner.

Among 6 analysts covering Marriott International – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marriott International – Class A Common Stock has $14800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $135.50’s average target is 12.20% above currents $120.77 stock price. Marriott International – Class A Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $14100 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. JP Morgan maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 16.

