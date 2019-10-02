EPS for Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Expected At $0.32; Allot LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ALLT) Sellers Decreased By 0.14% Their Shorts

Allot LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALLT) had a decrease of 0.14% in short interest. ALLT’s SI was 279,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.14% from 279,600 shares previously. With 66,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Allot LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s short sellers to cover ALLT’s short positions. The SI to Allot LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.92%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 88,389 shares traded or 33.45% up from the average. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND

Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report $0.32 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.57% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. ACRE’s profit would be $9.24M giving it 11.77 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 125,405 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company has market cap of $271.75 million. The firm offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 5 investors sold Allot Ltd. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 10.16 million shares or 2.71% less from 10.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 88,248 shares. Fil owns 1.02M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Prtnrs invested in 215,908 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 703,268 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 10,282 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 280,465 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd has 49,875 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co invested in 57,217 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). State Street owns 40,339 shares. 17,964 are held by Jane Street Grp Limited.

