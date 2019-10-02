EPS for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Expected At $-1.16; Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Sentiment Is 1.71

Analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report $-1.16 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 65.71% from last quarter’s $-0.7 EPS. After having $-1.24 EPS previously, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -6.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 449,559 shares traded. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has risen 63.57% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNA News: 19/03/2018 – ARENA – NO INCREASES IN LIVER FUNCTION TESTS VS PLACEBO, NO REPORTS OF MACULAR EDEMA OR PULMONARY FUNCTION TEST ABNORMALITIES IN STUDY; 01/05/2018 – ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS: PACT FOR UNDISCLOSED NOVEL COMPOUND; 19/03/2018 – ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE 2 RESULTS FOR THE OASIS TRIAL FOR ETRASIMOD IN PATIENTS WITH ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 19/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Intends to Initiate a Phase 3 Program in Ulcerative Colitis; 19/03/2018 – ARNA: OASIS PHASE 2 MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS FOR 2MG; 14/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Balance $271.3M at Dec. 31; 21/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentation for Ralinepag in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the American Thoracic Soc; 19/03/2018 – ARENA – TRIAL MET PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WITH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE FOR PATIENTS GETTING HIGH DOSE ETRASIMOD FOR 12 WKS

Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 60 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 35 sold and decreased positions in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 24.80 million shares, up from 20.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cara Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 24 Increased: 43 New Position: 17.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company has market cap of $872.14 million. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V.

More notable recent Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DIAGNOS Receives Medical Device Marketing Authorization from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to commercialize CARA in Saudi Arabia – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SWK Holdings Corporation Files Application for Uplisting to NASDAQ Capital Market – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Increased An Energizing 193% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cara Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $126.5 Million Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Rho Capital Partners Inc holds 48.74% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. for 3.27 million shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 205,011 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.42% invested in the company for 200,500 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 0.34% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.94 million shares.

The stock increased 4.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 818,839 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) has risen 33.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 15/03/2018 – Rep. Kuster: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Cara Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Presenting at Conference May 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cara Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARA); 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) Enter into Ex-U.S. Licensing Agreement to Commercializ; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS – SYSTEM SALES GREW $96.8 MLN TO $755.9 MLN FOR 13 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 1, 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 14.7%; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Leads Roundtable Discussion on Importance of Passing Bipartisan CARA 2.0 Act to Support Public; 09/03/2018 CARA OPERATIONS LIMITED DECLARES DIVIDEND AND INCREASES FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND BY 5%; 23/05/2018 – CARA, VIFOR FRESENIUS IN KORSUVA LICENSE PACT OUTSIDE U.S

Analysts await Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 15.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by Cara Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% negative EPS growth.