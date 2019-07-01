EPS for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Expected At $-1.02; Last Week WPP plc (LON:WPP) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering WPP Group PLC (LON:WPP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. WPP Group PLC had 36 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. The stock of WPP plc (LON:WPP) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, April 11. JP Morgan maintained WPP plc (LON:WPP) rating on Monday, March 4. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 1090 target. Goldman Sachs maintained WPP plc (LON:WPP) rating on Monday, March 25. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 870 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Goldman Sachs. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 960 target in Wednesday, January 30 report. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Numis Securities to “Reduce”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 29 with “Neutral”. The stock of WPP plc (LON:WPP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Liberum Capital. See WPP plc (LON:WPP) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1070.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 800.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 870.00 New Target: GBX 1150.00 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1290.00 New Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1290.00 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1015.00 New Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report $-1.02 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 56.92% from last quarter’s $-0.65 EPS. After having $12.10 EPS previously, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -108.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.84. About 420,374 shares traded. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has risen 22.67% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNA News: 21/05/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentation for Ralinepag in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the Amer Thoracic Society Intl Conference; 14/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Etrasimod Phase 2 Data in UC Anticipated This Mo; 26/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/03/2018 Arena Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – ARENA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 80C, EST. LOSS/SHR 68C; 11/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 19/03/2018 – Arena Pharma: OASIS Trial Met Endpoints With Statistical Significance With 2 Mg Dose of Etrasimod for 12 Weeks; 26/03/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 01/05/2018 – ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS: PACT FOR UNDISCLOSED NOVEL COMPOUND

Among 3 analysts covering Arena Pharma (NASDAQ:ARNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arena Pharma had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Needham.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The company's proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod , which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has a 4.79 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

The stock increased 2.20% or GBX 21.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1012. About 3.76 million shares traded. WPP plc (LON:WPP) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WPP News: 03/04/2018 – WPP Board Is Looking Into Allegations of Improper Personal Behavior by Martin Sorrell; 11/05/2018 – Oath’s Tim Armstrong is reportedly being considered to replace Martin Sorrell at WPP; 21/04/2018 – Ford tells WPP it will take bids from other ad agencies; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: WPP’s Sorrell to attend board meeting as investigation continues; 30/05/2018 – WPP Chairman Quarta Gets Backing of Influential Advisor Ahead of Key Vote; 15/04/2018 – Martin Sorrell free to compete with WPP after exit; 04/04/2018 – Sorrell’s Decades-Long Grip on WPP Weakened by Misconduct Probe; 16/04/2018 – WPP’s CEO Martin Sorrell stepped down on Saturday amid a misconduct investigation, leaving the multi-billion dollar company suspended in uncertainty; 25/04/2018 – WPP SCANGROUP KENYA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Martin Sorrell’s Iron Grip on WPP Weakened by Misconduct Probe