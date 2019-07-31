EPS for Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Expected At $-0.39; Ecology & Environment (EEI) Sentiment Is 0.86

Analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report $-0.39 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $-0.42 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Ardelyx, Inc.’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 101,902 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 42.57% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 08/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC ARDX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC – $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF NOVEMBER 1, 2022; 22/05/2018 – ARDELYX – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS; 23/05/2018 – Buy The Ardelyx Secondary For A Short Term Double

Ecology & Environment Inc (EEI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 6 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 7 sold and trimmed stakes in Ecology & Environment Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 1.59 million shares, down from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ecology & Environment Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.17 million. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 6.66% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. for 463,072 shares. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owns 286,600 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 149,685 shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 115,768 shares.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $154.00 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications.