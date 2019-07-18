EPS for Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Expected At $-0.39; Camden Property Trust (CPT) Has 1.64 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report $-0.39 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $-0.42 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Ardelyx, Inc.’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.0547 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5453. About 28,669 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 42.57% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 23/05/2018 – Buy The Ardelyx Secondary For A Short Term Double; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ardelyx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARDX)

Camden Property Trust (CPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 174 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 106 sold and trimmed stakes in Camden Property Trust. The institutional investors in our database now own: 86.50 million shares, up from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Camden Property Trust in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 87 Increased: 123 New Position: 51.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $159.34 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications.

Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust for 729,058 shares. Resolution Capital Ltd owns 790,482 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.42% invested in the company for 835,233 shares. The New York-based Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has invested 2.37% in the stock. Chilton Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 183,033 shares.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 6.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.19 per share. CPT’s profit will be $122.79M for 21.24 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.10% EPS growth.

