EPS for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Expected At $-0.31; Ing Groep Nv Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Position By $24.96 Million

Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to report $-0.31 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 26.19% from last quarter’s $-0.42 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 342.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 12.05% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 113,038 shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has risen 69.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCT News: 14/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Files Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Dismisses Board’s Baseless Lawsuit as Desperate Entrenchment Tactic; 14/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Welcomes Court Decision to Set Date and Agenda of Extraordinary General Meeting to; 14/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Welcomes Court Decision to Set Date and Agenda of Extraordinary General Meeting to Vote for New Board Members; 20/04/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Joseph E. Payne and His Associates for Violations of Federal Securities Laws; 29/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Appoints Four New Directors and Reaches Settlement Agreement with Founder Joseph E. Payne; 20/04/2018 – ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS – INITIATED LAWSUIT AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO JOSEPH PAYNE, AND HIS ASSOCIATES; 23/04/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Dismisses Board’s Baseless Lawsuit as Desperate Entrenchment Tactic; 02/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Successfully Prevents Board’s Egregious Attempt to Dilute Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS – OTHER KEY TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDE AGREEMENT BY CO AND JOSEPH E. PAYNE TO TERMINATE ALL PENDING LITIGATION

Ing Groep Nv increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 272.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv acquired 192,020 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 262,549 shares with $34.18 million value, up from 70,529 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.8. About 1.48 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. The company has market cap of $151.32 million. The Company’s RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries.

Ing Groep Nv decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 292,257 shares to 26,630 valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 4,597 shares and now owns 2,159 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 18.69% above currents $130.8 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Monday, June 24. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $15000 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Bernstein. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.