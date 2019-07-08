EPS for Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) Expected At $3.42; Kadant Has 1.35 Sentiment

Analysts expect Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to report $3.42 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $1.16 EPS change or 51.33% from last quarter’s $2.26 EPS. ARCH’s profit would be $57.48M giving it 6.71 P/E if the $3.42 EPS is correct. After having $3.36 EPS previously, Arch Coal, Inc.’s analysts see 1.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 35,586 shares traded. Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has risen 19.35% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCH News: 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 16/04/2018 – Arch Ml and Mortech Announce New Marksman Integration Delivering Live RateStar Risk-Based Pricing; 12/03/2018 – Arch Street Capital Acquires El Dorado Tech Center 100% Leased to GoDaddy; 26/04/2018 – Arch Coal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Arch Coal, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing and Amendment to Credit Agreement; 18/04/2018 – Arch Mortgage Insurance Secures $374.46 Million of Indemnity Reinsurance from Insurance-Linked Note Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Arch Coal 1Q Adj EBITDA $104.9M; 27/03/2018 – Arch Biopartners Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Its Novel Antibacterial Drug AB569, Designed to Target Chronic Infection; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Arch Coal May Be Pressured, Industry Down This Quarter

Kadant Inc (KAI) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 73 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 54 sold and decreased their holdings in Kadant Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 9.29 million shares, up from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kadant Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 43 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

Analysts await Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. KAI’s profit will be $12.40M for 20.31 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Kadant Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.48% negative EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp. holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. for 142,226 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 1.12 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.87% invested in the company for 16,402 shares. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & Co has invested 0.48% in the stock. Clean Yield Group, a Vermont-based fund reported 10,908 shares.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, makes, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The companyÂ’s flagship mine is the Leer Complex located in Taylor County, West Virginia. It has a 5.59 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 12 active mines located in West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming, and Colorado.

