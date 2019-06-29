EPS for Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) Expected At $3.42; Aureus Asset Management Has Raised Home Depot (HD) Holding By $2.95 Million

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Home Depot Inc. (HD) stake by 21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc acquired 15,422 shares as Home Depot Inc. (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 88,857 shares with $17.05M value, up from 73,435 last quarter. Home Depot Inc. now has $228.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 11.07 million shares traded or 171.10% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Analysts expect Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to report $3.42 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $1.16 EPS change or 51.33% from last quarter’s $2.26 EPS. ARCH’s profit would be $57.50M giving it 6.89 P/E if the $3.42 EPS is correct. After having $3.36 EPS previously, Arch Coal, Inc.’s analysts see 1.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.53% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $94.21. About 246,240 shares traded or 4.60% up from the average. Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has risen 19.35% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCH News: 03/04/2018 – Arch Coal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Arch Coal Announces Lower Interest Rate to Credit Agreement; 08/05/2018 – Arch Street Capital Sells 11-Asset Industrial Portfolio for $156.7 Million; 21/03/2018 – ARCH BIOPARTNERS – SUBMITTED INFORMATION PACKAGE TO FDA DCRP CONTAINING QUESTIONS & DRAFT IND APPLICATION CONTENT; 27/04/2018 – Arch Coal’s Very Bad Week — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Gateway Arch National Park Celebrates National Park Week; 17/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Gateway Arch National Park Announces “Gateway to the Stars” Stargazing Events; 26/04/2018 – Arch Coal 1Q Net $60M; 16/05/2018 – Arch Biopartners Announces Listing on OTCQB Exchange; 24/04/2018 – Arch Reinsurance Ltd. Announces Reinsurance Transaction with Catalina General Insurance Ltd

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The companyÂ’s flagship mine is the Leer Complex located in Taylor County, West Virginia. It has a 5.74 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 12 active mines located in West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming, and Colorado.

