EPS for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) Expected At $0.27; Aes (AES) Sentiment Is 1.13

Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.90% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. ABR’s profit would be $25.70M giving it 11.50 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 913,376 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 47.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c

Aes Corp (AES) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 211 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 187 sold and trimmed positions in Aes Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 601.36 million shares, down from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Aes Corp in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 164 Increased: 147 New Position: 64.

Among 2 analysts covering Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arbor Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) on Friday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 8.85% more from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It has a 9.25 P/E ratio. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 2.86 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (AES) has risen 31.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.47 million for 14.72 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.