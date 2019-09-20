EPS for Aquantia Corp. (AQ) Expected At $-0.34; BIOAMBER (BIOAQ) Shorts Raised By 160.26%

BIOAMBER INC (OTCMKTS:BIOAQ) had an increase of 160.26% in short interest. BIOAQ’s SI was 20,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 160.26% from 7,800 shares previously. The stock decreased 14.38% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0125. About 167,565 shares traded. BioAmber Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAQ) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) to report $-0.34 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 466.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Aquantia Corp.’s analysts see -32.00% EPS growth. It closed at $13.24 lastly. It is up 1.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AQ News: 12/04/2018 – AQUANTIA CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH SHIRANI’S RESIGNATION, BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia Sees 2Q Rev $29M-$31M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aquantia Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AQ); 12/04/2018 – AQUANTIA CORP SAYS ON APRIL 6, RAMIN SHIRANI NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 14/05/2018 – Ion Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Aquantia Corp; 14/03/2018 Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes

BioAmber Inc., an industrial biotechnology company, produces and sells renewable chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.62 million. The firm offers bio-succinic acid to various chemical market customers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s proprietary technology platform combines industrial biotechnology and chemical catalysis to convert bio feedstocks into renewable chemicals that are replacements for petroleum-derived chemicals.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $477.77 million.

