EPS for Apyx Medical (APYX) Expected At $-0.18; Ambarella (AMBA) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Ambarella Inc (AMBA) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 74 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 57 decreased and sold their holdings in Ambarella Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 23.41 million shares, up from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ambarella Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 44 Increased: 43 New Position: 31.

Analysts expect Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 1,700.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Apyx Medical Corporation’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 57,440 shares traded. Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) has risen 58.63% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.20% the S&P500.

Apyx Medical Corporation provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $233.70 million. The firm markets Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. It has a 3.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 242,346 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) has declined 6.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% EPS growth.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip creates integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market.

S Squared Technology Llc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. for 66,551 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.61 million shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 317,746 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.78% in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 750,484 shares.

