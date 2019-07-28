EPS for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Expected At $-0.14; HD Supply Holdings (HDS) Sentiment Is 1.12

Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 53.33% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 927,343 shares traded or 126.61% up from the average. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has declined 39.70% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.13% the S&P500. Some Historical APTO News: 27/03/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12; 28/03/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Establishes New At-the-Market Facility; 07/05/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES- CRYSTALGENOMICS ELIGIBLE FOR REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS, AS WELL AS ROYALTIES ON PRODUCT SALES IN LICENSED TERRITORY; 25/04/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Board of Directors Now Includes Seven Members; 25/04/2018 – Aptose Announces Appointment of Caroline M. Loewy to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Aptose Presents New Preclinical Data on CG’806 Pan-FLT3/ Pan-BTK Inhibitor at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – OHSU and Aptose Present New CG’806 Preclinical Data at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – APTOSE Enters into US$20 Million Common Share Purchase Agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Aptose Exercises Early Option for CG-806 License From CrystalGenomics; 07/05/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – EXERCISES EARLY OPTION FOR CG-806 LICENSE FROM CRYSTALGENOMICS

HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 148 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 132 sold and trimmed stakes in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 155.21 million shares, down from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding HD Supply Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 101 Increased: 104 New Position: 44.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21M for 9.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.99 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 17.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 12.37% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for 645,000 shares. Jana Partners Llc owns 2.74 million shares or 11.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has 7.08% invested in the company for 2.45 million shares. The New York-based Corsair Capital Management L.P. has invested 4.05% in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 782,878 shares.

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.14M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500.

