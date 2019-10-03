EPS for Aptiv PLC (APTV) Expected At $1.30; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Decreased By $17.15 Million Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 72.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 135,000 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 50,000 shares with $6.39M value, down from 185,000 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $3.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $101.63. About 80,546 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.84% from last quarter’s $1.24 EPS. APTV’s profit would be $333.05M giving it 15.87 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.33 EPS previously, Aptiv PLC’s analysts see -2.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.52. About 167,541 shares traded. Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has declined 5.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.24% the S&P500. Some Historical APTV News: 02/05/2018 – Aptiv Sees 2018 Sales $13.95B-$14.35B; 15/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Adds Aptiv, Exits Infinity Property: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NUTONOMY RESUMED SELF-DRIVING TESTING TUESDAY ON PUBLIC ROADS IN BOSTON AFTER TALKS WITH CITY -COMPANY CEO; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Dir Sidlik Disposes 231 Of Aptiv PLC; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Dir Mahoney Disposes 231 Of Aptiv PLC

Delphi Automotive PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufacturers vehicle components; and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.14 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety. It has a 21.97 P/E ratio. The Electrical/Electronic Architecture segment offers complete design of the vehicleÂ’s electrical architecture, including connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.80 million for 120.99 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.