EPS for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) Expected At $-0.38; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Had 9 Bullish Analysts

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Cowen & Co. Deutsche Bank maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. See Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $204.0000 New Target: $224.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $228.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $221.0000 New Target: $226.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $232.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $197.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

The stock increased 1.44% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 358,132 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.88 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 63.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve.