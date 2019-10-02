EPS for AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Expected At $0.95; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Honeywell International (HON) Holding By $36.11 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 368.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 207,510 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 263,800 shares with $46.06 million value, up from 56,290 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $115.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $160.33. About 2.74M shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report $0.95 EPS on October, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.04% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. ATR’s profit would be $60.84 million giving it 30.30 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, AptarGroup, Inc.’s analysts see -17.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $115.15. About 45,267 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.13% or 42,723 shares. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability reported 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0.2% or 1.37M shares. Inv Advisors Limited Com holds 8,316 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp holds 0% or 2,552 shares. Bartlett And Limited Com has 9,843 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 0.54% or 288,176 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). M&R Cap Mngmt stated it has 8,325 shares. Arrow Financial Corp holds 0.97% or 25,784 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc has 0.71% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 77,509 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,146 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Limited reported 1.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 1,938 shares. Montag A stated it has 16,166 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 17.88% above currents $160.33 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. Citigroup maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 598,129 shares to 480,273 valued at $29.63M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 11,379 shares and now owns 63,011 shares. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold AptarGroup, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 205 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 1,555 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Co owns 21,361 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 2,136 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 3,982 shares. S&Co reported 4,320 shares. Argent Cap Management Limited invested in 9,404 shares. American Century invested in 0.06% or 454,747 shares. Coldstream Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 2,985 are owned by Mariner Ltd Liability Corp. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,800 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.27% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 75,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 407,162 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 40,600 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 4,445 shares.