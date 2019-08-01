EPS for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Expected At $-0.47; DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Smith DS PLC (LON:SMDS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Smith DS PLC had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, June 17 by BNP Paribas. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, May 23. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 460 target in Monday, February 11 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, March 8. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. UBS maintained DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 370 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Monday, March 25. Jefferies maintained DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) on Tuesday, June 18 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of SMDS in report on Friday, February 8 with “Buy” rating. See DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report $-0.47 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $1.00 EPS change or 188.68% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.’s analysts see 11.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 831,240 shares traded or 25.60% up from the average. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods worldwide. The company has market cap of 4.73 billion GBP. The firm offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services. It has a 16.73 P/E ratio. It serves the food and drinks, consumer goods, industrial, e-commerce, e-retail, and converters markets.

The stock decreased 3.36% or GBX 12 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 344.7. About 1.75M shares traded. DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.37 million shares or 4.47% more from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 3,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 20,681 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 4 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Twin Tree Management L P has 0% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Pnc Fin Inc holds 0% or 566 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv reported 96,652 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0% or 2,448 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 540 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Moreover, Spark Investment Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Applied Optoelectronics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Sell”. DA Davidson downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $16 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, February 22.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television , and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. The company has market cap of $199.60 million. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide.