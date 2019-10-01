EPS for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Expected At $1.06; Ghost Tree Capital Has Cut Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stake By $8.24 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 45,000 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 30,000 shares with $5.49 million value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $7.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.15. About 179,663 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 10/04/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS SPOKESWOMAN CONFIRMS CANCELLATION IN EMAIL; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Rev GBP899M; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS – ANTICIPATES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF); 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – INTEGRATION IS CURRENTLY LIVE IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, GERMANY AND UK; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Oper Pft GBP186M; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold — Commences Extraction — 175E Stope; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M

Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to report $1.06 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 14.52% from last quarter’s $1.24 EPS. AIT’s profit would be $40.97M giving it 12.98 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 3.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 55,206 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 16.60% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Applied Industrial Technologies In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIT); 26/04/2018 – AIT THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES PATENT ALLOWANCE FOR DELIVERY OF INHALED NITRIC OXIDE AT CONCENTRATIONS OF AT LEAST 160PPM FOR TREATMENT OF BRONCHIOLITIS IN INFANTS; 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Sees FY Sales Up 17.5%-18.5%; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 16/04/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Names Stephen J. DiPalma as Chief Fincl Officer; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Receives Patent Allowance for Delivery of Inhaled Nitric Oxide at Concentrations of at Least 160ppm for Treatm; 10/04/2018 – AIT Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 10/04/2018 – AIT Reports Full-Year Parent Earnings Results; 24/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: NCOs don new campaign hats, Ceremony reinstates AIT drill sergeants

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 33.26 million shares or 0.64% more from 33.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 8,072 shares. Delta Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 4,435 shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp has 0.01% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 601,717 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). 21,461 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0.01% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Grace & White Ny invested in 207,938 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 6,599 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 5,331 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 288,092 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 120,507 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 55,865 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd owns 5,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 689,778 shares.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It has a 14.95 P/E ratio. It operates in two divisions, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

More notable recent Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Applied Industrial Technologies Receives NorthCoast 99 Award Recognizing the Best Workplaces for Top Talent – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Have Dropped 33%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Industrial Technologies has $6500 highest and $5500 lowest target. $60’s average target is 9.03% above currents $55.03 stock price. Applied Industrial Technologies had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) stake by 250,000 shares to 1.00M valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) stake by 185,000 shares and now owns 335,000 shares. Blueprint Medicines Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 3,725 shares. Fred Alger Inc owns 7,000 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc has 5,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sivik Healthcare Ltd Liability Company has 0.77% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,934 shares. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 586,696 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Prelude Cap accumulated 0.03% or 2,992 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com owns 30,044 shares. Atika Cap Mngmt Limited reported 1.38% stake. Federated Inc Pa owns 4,830 shares. Moreover, Dafna Cap Ltd Liability has 8.52% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 123,806 shares. Citadel Llc accumulated 5,923 shares.