EPS for Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Expected At $-0.47; Heritage Financial Has 0.98 Sentiment

Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report $-0.47 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 27.03% from last quarter’s $-0.37 EPS. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -174.60% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 49,604 shares traded. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has declined 5.28% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AGTC News: 10/04/2018 AGTC Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 1 / 2 Clinical Study of Investigational Gene Therapy in Patients with X-linked; 30/04/2018 – AGTC to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT and ROCHE Expand Ophthalmology Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Multiple AAV Gene Therapy Products; 18/04/2018 – AGTC DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF X-LINKED RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP AGTC.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $3.6 MLN VS $31.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGTC); 30/05/2018 – Sirion Biotech GmbH: Next-generation AAV gene therapy from joined German forces; 18/04/2018 – AGTC Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa

Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 53 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 54 trimmed and sold stakes in Heritage Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 29.64 million shares, down from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Heritage Financial Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 46 Increased: 43 New Position: 10.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small businesses and general public in the United States. The company has market cap of $956.34 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions.

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heritage Financial Corp, Reinsurance Group of America and Silicon Motion Technology Corp – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/10/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation for 284,729 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 382,868 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.68% invested in the company for 382,929 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 0.98% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,886 shares.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.17 million for 13.93 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 124,950 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 7.80% less from 6.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Llc accumulated 250 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) or 1,577 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0% in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Northern Tru Corp holds 0% in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) or 20,573 shares. 10,128 are owned by Ameriprise Fin Incorporated. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) for 3,200 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 698,053 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 83,300 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 23,985 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 641 shares.

More notable recent Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AGTC to Present at Upcoming Conferences – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Italian Achromatopsia Association Increases Global Awareness of Achromatopsia, a Rare Genetic Eye Disease, With an Expedition to Pingelap, the Island of the Color Blind – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $50.10 million. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has a 33.62 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation.