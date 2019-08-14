EPS for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Expected At $0.67; Basic Energy Services (BAS) Shorts Up By 14.35%

Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report $0.67 EPS on September, 17.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.67% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. APOG’s profit would be $17.77 million giving it 13.83 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s analysts see 15.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 3,136 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Apogee Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APOG); 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Adj EPS 96c; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Apogee Enterprises: 13D Filing; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS OF $3.30 TO $3.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Elects New Director; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES SEGMENT HAS BACKLOG, ORDER PIPELINE “STRENGTH TO SUPPORT” OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN FISCAL YEARS 2019 & 2020; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Operating Margin of 8.8 % to 9.3 %

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) had an increase of 14.35% in short interest. Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) has declined 84.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass services and products in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $982.92 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies . It has a 22.31 P/E ratio. The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Among 2 analysts covering Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Basic Energy Services had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray.