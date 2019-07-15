EPS for Apache (APA) Expected At $0.22; Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Sentiment Is 1.61

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 98 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 61 cut down and sold equity positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 41.31 million shares, up from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 36 Increased: 55 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 56.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. APA’s profit would be $82.71 million giving it 29.94 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Apache Corporation’s analysts see 120.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 3.05M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corp Names David Pursell SVP, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – Apache at MUFG Securities Oil & Gas Corporate Access Day May 14

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.’s (NYSE:HASI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Landmark Infrastructure: Flexing Its 5G Potential To Cover The Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hannon Armstrong reports $300M green bond offering – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Upsizes and Prices Private Offering of $350 Million of 5.25% Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 9.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. HASI’s profit will be $18.52M for 24.18 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

It closed at $28.05 lastly. It is down 38.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It has a 28.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 4.71% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for 2.19 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc owns 258,390 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 2.03% invested in the company for 195,932 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments America Inc. has invested 1.42% in the stock. Nbw Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 187,136 shares.

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Is Yielding 3.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apache Corporation Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $147,247 activity. The insider Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407. Meyer William Mark bought 2,000 shares worth $51,840.

Among 9 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Apache had 15 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Sell” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28.