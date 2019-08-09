EPS for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE) Expected At $-0.01; Oil States International Has 1.47 Sentiment

Analysts expect Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (CVE:ATE) to report $-0.01 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. The stock decreased 8.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.34. About 712,291 shares traded or 41.76% up from the average. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (CVE:ATE) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oil States International Inc (OIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 84 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 57 decreased and sold positions in Oil States International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 104.76 million shares, up from 64.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oil States International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 43 Increased: 56 New Position: 28.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. for 138,636 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 1.23 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.35% invested in the company for 648,684 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 26,431 shares.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty services and products to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $822.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction.

More notable recent Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Oil States International, Inc.’s (NYSE:OIS) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results of Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil States Adds Hallie A. Vanderhider to its Board – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 49,421 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) has declined 57.61% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiaries, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals primarily in Canada, Europe, and the United States. The company has market cap of $83.89 million. The company's lead compound is the ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen that is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of osteoarthritis, as well as to treat rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and cancer chemoprevention.