EPS for Antero Midstream (AM) Expected At $0.22; New America High Income Fund (HYB)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

New America High Income Fund Inc (HYB) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 16 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 18 decreased and sold their equity positions in New America High Income Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 5.30 million shares, up from 5.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding New America High Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 12 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 144.44% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. AM’s profit would be $111.53M giving it 8.34 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Antero Midstream Corporation’s analysts see 46.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 2.95M shares traded. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT

The New America High Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. The company has market cap of $206.48 million. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. It has a 9.97 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The New America High Income Fund Inc. for 1.14 million shares. Aegon Usa Investment Management Llc owns 81,452 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 70,683 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.24% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 562,448 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.98, from 0.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.25 million shares or 64.18% more from 1.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd has invested 3.5% in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM). 317,889 are owned by Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation.

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Antero Midstream has $1500 highest and $900 lowest target. $12.20’s average target is 66.21% above currents $7.34 stock price. Antero Midstream had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Robert W. Baird. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) rating on Friday, August 2. Mitsubishi UFJ has “Neutral” rating and $1300 target. The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, May 28.

