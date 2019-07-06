EPS for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Expected At $0.25; 4 Analysts Bullish Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)

Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. NLY’s profit would be $361.25 million giving it 9.18 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s analysts see -13.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 7.55 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million

Among 5 analysts covering Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Birchcliff Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) rating on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $5 target. GMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7 target in Thursday, March 21 report. See Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) latest ratings:

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.27 billion. The firm invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.92% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Trustco Retail Bank Corporation N Y reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Garrison Bradford And Assoc Incorporated holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 86,200 shares. Moreover, United Asset Strategies has 0.16% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 66,682 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.07% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1.08M shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc has 848,292 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Bb&T holds 22,598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, Norway-based fund reported 295,085 shares. Dumont Blake Advsr Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 49,708 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 4,600 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Networks Lc has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 97,148 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Com invested in 38,978 shares. Cls Investments Limited Co stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of stock or 2,780 shares. The insider KEYES KEVIN bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89M. The insider Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294. $478,000 worth of stock was bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management: Take A Look At The New Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital: An 11% Yield Today, That Could Double In A Recession – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital’s Dividend, BV, And Valuation Vs. 19 mREIT Peers (Includes Q3-Q4 2019 Dividend Projection) – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital Management had 8 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Wood upgraded the shares of NLY in report on Monday, January 14 to “Outperform” rating.

Another recent and important Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019.