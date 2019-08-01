EPS for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Expected At $1.18; Pointstate Capital LP Boosted By $101.37 Million Its Anthem (ANTM) Position

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 610.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 354,424 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 412,524 shares with $118.39 million value, up from 58,100 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $75.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $294.61. About 1.36M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals

Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report $1.18 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 16.83% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. ANIP’s profit would be $14.21M giving it 17.92 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -9.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $84.59. About 157,201 shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer , hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. It has a 73.68 P/E ratio. The firm offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Results – Stockhouse” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 115% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $173,240 activity. HAUGHEY THOMAS bought $173,240 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.69% or 135,399 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 3,100 shares. Prelude Mgmt owns 126 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Riverhead Capital Management Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Moreover, Sei Invs Com has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 2,574 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Com owns 48,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 6,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 55,213 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr has 0.23% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Ranger Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.44% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 86,517 shares. Mackay Shields has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc reported 313 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 23,494 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $316 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. Stephens maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.