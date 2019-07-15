EPS for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Expected At $1.13; FNB (FNB) Sentiment Is 1.31

Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report $1.13 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.73% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. BUD’s profit would be $2.22B giving it 19.23 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.27 EPS previously, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s analysts see -11.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 5.69M shares traded or 350.00% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE

FNB Corp (FNB) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 140 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 107 sold and decreased their holdings in FNB Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 239.82 million shares, down from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding FNB Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 95 Increased: 97 New Position: 43.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, firms, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. The company has market cap of $3.82 billion. It operates through four divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It has a 10.31 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services.

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 1.03M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has declined 15.39% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.18 million for 10.13 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 4.61% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation for 1.50 million shares. Financial Advantage Inc. owns 532,574 shares or 4.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snow Capital Management Lp has 2.61% invested in the company for 3.90 million shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 1.76% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 893,991 shares.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $170.44 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 25.27 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc has 35,199 shares. 28,739 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. M Holdings Secs has 0.06% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 3,282 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 5,332 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1.89M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.68% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 70,500 shares. Epoch Partners Inc owns 2,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot Incorporated holds 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 2,752 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,555 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com has 16,301 shares. Westwood Holding Gp Inc holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 115,991 were accumulated by Interocean Cap Ltd Company. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company stated it has 4,900 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. Jefferies downgraded the shares of BUD in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Top Pick” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by RBC Capital Markets.