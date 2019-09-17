EPS for AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Expected At $0.04; CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT ORDINARY SH (CTXDF) Sellers Decreased By 62.3% Their Shorts

Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report $0.04 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. ANGO’s profit would be $1.50M giving it 116.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, AngioDynamics, Inc.’s analysts see -84.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 178,857 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CTXDF) had a decrease of 62.3% in short interest. CTXDF’s SI was 2,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 62.3% from 6,100 shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 1 days are for CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CTXDF)’s short sellers to cover CTXDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.082 during the last trading session, reaching $3.997. About 28,100 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Cantex Mine Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTXDF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company has market cap of $179.90 million. The firm explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

