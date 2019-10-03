EPS for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Expected At $0.04; URTHECAST COMMON SHARES CANADA (LFDEF) Shorts Increased By 9.13%

Analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report $0.04 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. ANGI’s profit would be $20.30M giving it 43.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s analysts see 300.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 1.34M shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 06/03/2018 Anthony & Sylvan Pools Earns 70 Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Awards; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Sees 2018 Operating Income $85 Million; 17/04/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (MATN), Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI) And Others; 16/03/2018 – Baker Brothers Plumbing & Air Conditioning Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For a Ninth Year in a Row; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY PRO FORMA BASIS, REVENUE OF $258.2 MILLION, UP 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.02; 09/05/2018 – IAC/INTERACTIVECORP – QTRLY ANGI HOMESERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 69 PCT TO $255.3 MLN; 21/03/2018 – BERKEYS Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For The Eighth Time

Among 7 analysts covering ANGI Homeservices Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ANGI Homeservices Inc. – Class A Common Stock has $2000 highest and $900 lowest target. $13.36’s average target is 92.23% above currents $6.95 stock price. ANGI Homeservices Inc. – Class A Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, September 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, August 9. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush on Friday, August 9 to “Neutral”.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital home services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. It offers its services under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, and Instapro brand names. It has a 46.64 P/E ratio. The firm is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.