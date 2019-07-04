EPS for AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Expected At $-0.93; Riverpark Advisors Increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 50.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Advisors Llc acquired 13,271 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 14.25%. The Riverpark Advisors Llc holds 39,528 shares with $2.64M value, up from 26,257 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $5.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 221,021 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report $-0.93 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 63.16% from last quarter’s $-0.57 EPS. After having $-0.82 EPS previously, AnaptysBio, Inc.’s analysts see 13.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 98,054 shares traded. AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has declined 19.19% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAB News: 01/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Announces ANB020 and ANB019 Clinical Data Presentations at the 2018 EAACI Congress; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Conference May 3; 05/03/2018 AnaptysBio 4Q Loss/Shr 30c; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – ANAB ANB020 EFFICACIOUS IN ALL 12 PATIENTS IN PHASE 2A TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC – ANAPTYSBIO PLANS TO INITIATE A MULTI-DOSE PHASE 2B TRIAL IN MODERATE-TO-SEVERE BASELINE ADULT PEANUT ALLERGY PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – AnaptysBio: Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents, Investments Will Fund Current Operating Plan Through End 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 14. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8100 target in Thursday, May 16 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On InterXion Holding NV (INXN) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aqua Comms Expands Presence to Interxion’s Copenhagen Campus – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 10,600 shares to 52,346 valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 805 shares and now owns 2,454 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

More notable recent AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why AnaptysBio Shares Are Sliding Today – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AnaptysBio Presents Updated Data from Etokimab Phase 2a Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial in Severe Eosinophilic Asthma – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage.