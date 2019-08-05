EPS for AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Expected At $-0.93; Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Common (CHMI) SI Decreased By 2.82%

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report $-0.93 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 63.16% from last quarter’s $-0.57 EPS. After having $-0.82 EPS previously, AnaptysBio, Inc.’s analysts see 13.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.39% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 251,790 shares traded. AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has declined 32.36% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAB News: 29/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presents Updated ANB020 and ANB019 Clinical Data at the 2018 EAACI Congress; 05/03/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 26/03/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO SAYS PEANUT ALLERGY TRIAL SHOWS POSITIVE DATA; 05/03/2018 AnaptysBio 4Q Loss/Shr 30c; 08/05/2018 – AnaptysBio 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 26/03/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC – NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED FROM STUDY; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Announces ANB020 and ANB019 Clinical Data Presentations at the 2018 EAACI Congress; 26/03/2018 – AnaptysBio Announces Positive Top-Line Proof-of-Concept Data For ANB020 In Moderate-to-Severe Baseline Adult Peanut Allergy Pat; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Common (NYSE:CHMI) had a decrease of 2.82% in short interest. CHMI's SI was 1.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.82% from 1.15 million shares previously. With 189,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Common (NYSE:CHMI)'s short sellers to cover CHMI's short positions. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 192,388 shares traded. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) has declined 15.20% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $40,849 activity. The insider Lown Jeffrey B bought $12,285. $16,335 worth of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) was bought by Evans Julian.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $256.57 million. The firm operates through Investments in Servicing Related Assets and RMBS divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities , and prime mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 2.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.60 million shares or 0.29% more from 9.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 49,292 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 393,721 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 2,237 shares. 838,852 are owned by Vanguard Grp. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Campbell And Company Invest Adviser Lc has 15,877 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI). 24,622 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 20,106 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 56,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Fin, Georgia-based fund reported 4,166 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 542,803 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 17,900 shares.