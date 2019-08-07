EPS for Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) Expected At $-0.30; Aarons (AAN)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Aarons Inc (AAN) investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 108 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 116 reduced and sold equity positions in Aarons Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 64.75 million shares, down from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Aarons Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 99 Increased: 62 New Position: 46.

Analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 27.After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Anaplan, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 433,687 shares traded. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 216,569 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) has risen 50.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%

AaronÂ’s, Inc. operates an omnichannel well-known provider of lease-purchase solutions. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. It operates through five divisions: Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, DAMI, Franchise, and Manufacturing. It has a 21.59 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. for 622,113 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 277,800 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 2.38% invested in the company for 282,427 shares. The Texas-based Stephens Investment Management Group Llc has invested 1.38% in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.12 million shares.

More notable recent Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aaron’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aaron’s: Doing Well And Positioned For Continued Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aaron’s, Progressive Leasing and Former NFL Star Kurt Warner Unveil 50th Home Presentation to St. Louis Single Mother – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Aaron’s Present 52nd Annual Keystone Conference Devoted to Teen Issues – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 15.94% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AAN’s profit will be $54.04M for 19.92 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – CNBC” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HalcÃ³n Resources Files for Court Approval of Prepackaged Plan of Reorganization – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Anaplan Stock Skyrocketed 90% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Anaplan Welcomes Mark Anderson as Chief Growth Officer – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Addiction Centers Announces NYSE Acceptance of Continued Listing Plan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anaplan had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company has market cap of $7.09 billion. The firm delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India.