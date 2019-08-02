EPS for Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Expected At $1.22; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Trimmed By $843,700 Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding

Analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report $1.22 EPS on August, 21 before the open.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 20.26% from last quarter’s $1.53 EPS. ADI’s profit would be $451.11M giving it 23.16 P/E if the $1.22 EPS is correct. After having $1.36 EPS previously, Analog Devices, Inc.’s analysts see -10.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $113.01. About 1.20 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 77.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 14,300 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 4,171 shares with $247,000 value, down from 18,471 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $28.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 797,495 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS BELIEVE UNTIL LATE LAST WEEK THAT INFORMATION ACCESSED BY EX-EMPLOYEE DID NOT LEAVE SUNTRUST- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Chg-offs $79M; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS LATE LAST WEEK RECEIVED NEW INFORMATION AND LEARNED THAT THERE WAS POSSIBILITY OF EXTERNAL EXPOSURE OF INFORMATION- CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – MB Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 24; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 06/03/2018 – Ciner Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 16/05/2018 – Extraction Oil at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Enova Intl Inc (NYSE:ETM) stake by 32,665 shares to 38,850 valued at $887,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 65,100 shares and now owns 91,947 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Communications holds 0.54% or 133,887 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication holds 6,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Bancorp In holds 0.6% or 195,130 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 9.37 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cornerstone owns 31,000 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Limited Co has invested 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Central Bancorp And Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 21,860 shares. Florida-based Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Montag A & Assoc invested in 237,406 shares. Maple Capital Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 11,050 shares. Putnam Fl Management holds 0.48% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 96,632 shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.29M for 11.13 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, February 8 to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Nomura. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform” on Friday, February 8. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of STI in report on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. UBS downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Monday, March 4. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $71 target.

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADI in report on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 11 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Analog Devices, Inc. shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Management has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bridgewater Assoc L P stated it has 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 166 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Macquarie Grp Limited reported 60,964 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & holds 256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 32,800 are owned by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters. Gideon Capital Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.77% or 20,402 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Millennium Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.08% or 537,862 shares. Barbara Oil Com stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Harvey Partners Lc reported 23,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Leavell Investment Management invested in 0.06% or 4,994 shares.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits , algorithms, software, and subsystems. The company has market cap of $41.79 billion. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It has a 27.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity. 2,700 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares with value of $271,269 were sold by SEIF MARGARET K.